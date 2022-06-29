Former FM and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan from London

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Jun 29 ( PTI) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar has announced that he is likely to return to the country next month.

The 72-year-old Senator, considered to be one of the key financial wizards of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, was indicted in an alleged corruption case in September 2017 for having assets beyond known means of income.

Dar, who has been living in London since 2017, told BBC Urdu on Tuesday that his “intention to return to Pakistan next month is almost confirmed”.

He expressed hope that his medical treatment will be completed in the next 10 to 12 days.

Dar, who was elected as Senator in 2018 while living in London but never came back to take the oath, also said that he would take oath as Senator on his return.

The former minister, a few days after his trial, first left for Saudi Arabia and from there went to the UK for ''medical treatment'', but never returned.

In December 2017, an accountability court declared Dar, who is also the brother-in-law of former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, an absconder over his non-compliance with the authorities concerned in the corruption case.

When asked by BBC Urdu about the cases against him in Pakistan and his bail, Dar said that he is facing only one “fake case'' filed by former prime minister Imran Khan. He called the allegations “baseless”.

''That is why when Imran Khan's government approached Interpol to bring me to Pakistan, the documents given to Interpol had no credence, so they gave a clean chit,” he added.

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Dar would be appointed as finance minister to replace the incumbent Miftah Ismail.

When Ismail was asked by the media person about his replacement, he simply said that any such decision would be taken by the PML-Nparty and he would abide by the decision.

