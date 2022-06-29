Will follow SC's directions: Shinde at Guwahati airport

Minutes before leaving Guwahati, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening said the dissident MLAs will abide by the directives of the Supreme Court on the plea by his party challenging the floor test ordered by the Maharashtra governor.

Speaking to reporters at the Guwahati airport, Shinde said the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will work for the development of Maharashtra and the people of the state.

''The Supreme Court decision (on the case) will come in a while from now. We will do as per the top court order,'' he said.

''We will reach Mumbai on Thursday and participate in the floor test. We will decide our future strategy after that,'' he said when asked if the dissidents will support a BJP-led government.

The Supreme Court was hearing Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu's plea against the Maharashtra governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the assembly on Thursday.

Shinde also vehemently denied that they are ''rebels'', asserting they are the ''real Shiv Sainiks''.

''We are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks. We will take forward the Hindutva ideology. We will work for the development of Maharashtra and people of the state,'' he added.

The Maharashtra MLAs, led by Shinde, checked out of the hotel in Guwahati around 5 pm to reach the airport.

After delaying their departure by around two hours, the dissident MLAs decided to leave for Goa, from where they will go to Mumbai, sources said.

The MLAs, their associates and some family members left the Radisson Blu hotel in four air-conditioned luxury buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation. The buses reached the airport, around 15 km away, under a heavy security cover.

Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das, and MLAs Diganta Kalita and Sushanta Borgohain accompanied the Maharashtra MLAs to the airport.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh, Joint Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta and other senior officers were also present at the airport. Hundreds of policemen were deployed at the airport since the morning.

A chartered flight will take the legislators to Goa, official sources said.

In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena along with some Independent MLAs were camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, since June 22.

