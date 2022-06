Israeli president Herzog meets with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of U.S. President Biden's visit

Israel's President Isaac Herzog met with Jordan's King Abdullah this week, a spokesperson for the president said on Wednesday.

"During the warm meeting, held at King Abdullah's invitation, the President and the King discussed deep strategic issues, at both bilateral and regional levels," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Israeli president's powers are largely symbolic. The meeting took place ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the region and at a time of increasing talk of security cooperation between Israel and Arab countries. (Writing by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Catherine Evans)

