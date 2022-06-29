Left Menu

CM Thackeray thanks cabinet colleagues for cooperation in last two-and-half years

With uncertainty looming over his governments fate, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday thanked his cabinet colleagues for the cooperation they extended in the last two and a half years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:18 IST
CM Thackeray thanks cabinet colleagues for cooperation in last two-and-half years
  • Country:
  • India

With uncertainty looming over his government's fate, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday thanked his cabinet colleagues for the cooperation they extended in the last two and a half years. Congress minister Sunil Kedar spoke to reporters after the meeting here in the evening. Thackeray had always been respectful to others, he said.

''He thanked the cabinet for their cooperation and said the cooperation would continue, '' the minister added.

To a question whether the MVA government would survive the rebellion by Sena minister Eknath Shinde and majority of Sena MLAs, Kedar said, ''Every MLA in the house would vote as per his conscience, considering the manner in which Thackeray has led the state's battle against COVID-19 despite having no administrative experience.

''Uddhav Thackeray will not stop nor he be defeated, '' the Congress leader said.

Kedar appealed to people to consider that a conspiracy was hatched against Thackeray who led the state efficiently during the pandemic despite undergoing a critical spine surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022