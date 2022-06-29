Goa minister accuses Cong leader of pressuring FDA chief over action against restaurant

Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday accused Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo of pressuring the director of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), and threatened to file an FIR against him.

Earlier on Monday, Lobo had alleged that the state food and drugs administration minister was targeting his hospitality business and ordering sealing of restaurants on “flimsy grounds”.

The state FDA has initiated action against a restaurant owned by Lobo's MLA wife Delilah over alleged illegalities.

Taking to Twitter, Rane said, “It has just been brought to my notice that the FDA-Director is being pressurised by the LoP. I want to put this on record, that any illegal structure declared illegal by the CRZ and TCP cannot be granted a licence to operate.” The minister further warned of registering an FIR against persons who subject government officers to any kind of pressure.

“An FIR will be filed against those subjecting any government officers to any kind of pressure. Any illegal structure operating with an FDA licence will have its licence revoked. The FDA cannot be a part of illegal activities,” Rane tweeted.

