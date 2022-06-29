Abhishek Banerjee calls for ousting 'corrupt' Meghalaya govt

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) and called for an all-out effort to oust the ''corrupt'' NPP-BJP government in the state.

On his maiden visit to the northeastern state, the TMC national general secretary launched a pan-state membership drive in the presence of party MLAs, and state and block-level leaders. ''TMC is the only party that knows how to take the BJP head-on. We have come here to defeat the divisive forces. The time has come for another independence for Meghalaya. The people here will not compromise on their self-respect or be at the mercy of other states,'' Banerjee said while addressing the meeting.

Attacking Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, he said, ''Have you seen the CM's body language when he meets BJP top brass in Delhi? He represents 35 lakh Meghalayans, carrying their hopes and aspirations. Should he bow down to BJP leaders? Is this why Meghalaya voted for him? If the answer is no, please support TMC.'' Banerjee said his party's ''only aim'' is to save Meghalaya from the divisive politics of the ''proxy and corrupt'' MDA government.

Dismissing allegations of parties in Meghalaya that TMC is a ''West Bengal party'', Banerjee said, ''Meghalaya will be run by the people of Meghalaya and not by Bengalis.'' At a press conference later, he said TMC does not believe in ''token representation''.

''If the BJP wants to address the issues faced by SC or tribal communities, you have to end atrocities against them. We had a Dalit President earlier, but did things actually become better for the Dalit community?'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee inaugurated the TMC state party office in Lower Lachumiere here where he was given warm welcome by TMC state president Charles Pyngrope, Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma and TMC Meghalaya in-charge Manas Ranjan Bhunia.

