UK's Johnson: Our economy is stronger with Scotland

"Our economy is all the stronger for being together." Scotland voted against independence from the United Kingdom in a referendum in September 2014.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:26 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that now was not the time for another vote on Scottish independence, and the United Kingdom was stronger as a single economic unit. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence in October next year, vowing to take legal action to ensure a vote if the British government tried to block it.

"The long-standing position is that we don't think this is the right time to be doing constitutional change," Johnson told reporters when asked about the plan. "Our economy is all the stronger for being together." Scotland voted against independence from the United Kingdom in a referendum in September 2014.

