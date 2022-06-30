Punjab CM moves resolution in Vidhan Sabha against Agnipath scheme

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday moved a resolution against the Centres Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in the state assembly here. It must be highlighted that more than one lakh soldiers from Punjab serve in the Armed Forces of the nation and many of them give the supreme sacrifice of their life on the borders of the country every year, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:51 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday moved a resolution against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in the state assembly here. The resolution was moved in the House during the budget session. According to the resolution, the House recommends to the state government to take up the matter with the Union government in order to roll back the Agnipath scheme immediately. ''The unilateral announcement of the Agnipath scheme by the Government of India has witnessed widespread reactions in all states, including Punjab, '' said Mann while reading the resolution. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha strongly feels that the scheme where youth will be employed only for a period of four years and only up to 25 per cent will be retained, is neither in the best interests of national security nor of the youth of this country. ''This policy is likely to create dissatisfaction among the youth who wish to serve the armed forces of the nation for a lifetime,'' said Mann. It must be highlighted that more than one lakh soldiers from Punjab serve in the Armed Forces of the nation and many of them give the supreme sacrifice of their life on the borders of the country every year, he said. ''The youth of Punjab consider serving in the Indian Armed Forces as a matter of pride and honour and are renowned for their valour and courage. ''This scheme has crushed the dreams of many youths of Punjab who have been aspiring to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers,'' said Mann. The scheme also has the propensity to weaken the long-standing spirit de corps of the Armed Forces, said Mann while moving the resolution, which had been taken up for discussion in the Assembly. Protests had erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year's recruitment to 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

