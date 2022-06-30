Left Menu

Israel heads to Nov 1 election with Lapid as caretaker PM

Netanyahu, ousted just over a year ago by Bennett's unlikely coalition of parties from both the right and left as well as from Israel's Arab minority, has vowed a return to power at the head of the right-wing Likud party. "They promised change, they spoke of healing, they carried out an experiment - and the experiment failed," he told parliament ahead of the vote.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:00 IST
Israel heads to Nov 1 election with Lapid as caretaker PM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli lawmakers voted on Thursday to dissolve parliament following the collapse of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's ruling coalition, opening the way for a Nov. 1 election that will be Israel's fifth in less than four years. Bennett will stand down at midnight to be replaced by his coalition partner, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who will lead the government during what is expected to be a bitter election battle with opposition leader and ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett, a former army commando and tech millionaire will not run in the election. In a statement late on Wednesday, he said his government had left a "thriving, strong and secure country" and had shown that parties from different ends of the political spectrum could work together. Netanyahu, ousted just over a year ago by Bennett's unlikely coalition of parties from both the right and left as well as from Israel's Arab minority, has vowed a return to power at the head of the right-wing Likud party.

"They promised change, they spoke of healing, they carried out an experiment - and the experiment failed," he told parliament ahead of the vote. "That's what happens when you take a fake right along with a radical left, and mix it up with the Muslim Brotherhood and (Arab-led party) Joint List." While opinion polls currently show Likud to be the strongest political party, they show no clear winner from the election, leaving Israel facing months of political uncertainty as economic and regional security problems mount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022