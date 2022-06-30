Want to be CM of united K'taka, Statehood demand for north is for development: Katti

Karnataka Forest and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti on Thursday said his desire is to become Chief Minister of united Karnataka, and the demand for Statehood to north Karnataka is for the development of the region.

The senior BJP leader had recently said that 50 new States would come into existence after the 2024 Lok Sabha election and north Karnataka would become a separate State, too.

This statement has drawn criticism from several pro-Kannada groups and Opposition parties.

''Among the 224 MLAs in the Assembly, I'm the senior-most MLA. I have won nine times and completed eight terms as MLA. It is my desire that if I become Chief Minister, I should become the Chief Minister of united Karnataka. For me to become CM, it should be my fate. I have all the qualifications,'' Katti said on Thursday in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he has won nine times from one constituency and from different parties, and has done the developmental works.

''Today, I'm in BJP, if a situation arises and if it is in my fate to become Chief Minister, I will become. I'm now 60 years old, I still have 15 years to do politics,'' he added.

The MLA from Hukkeri had several times in the past demanded separate Statehood for north Karnataka.

Also, several organisations have been time and again demanding statehood for the region, alleging discrimination by successive governments towards it.

Noting that the demand for a separate north Karnataka State is a different issue and it should not be linked to him becoming the Chief Minister, Katti said, ''The demand for dividing the State is for development, while becoming CM of united Karnataka is my personal desire.'' ''There is no need for me to become CM by dividing Karnataka. I have already won nine times and will win the next three terms too. People will bless me. If it's my fate it is certain that I will become CM,'' he added.

