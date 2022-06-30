'I don't need publicity', says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday hit out at opposition parties for their 'publicity-seeker' jibe aimed at him and asserted that he is in politics for over 5 decades and does not need publicity. Slamming the opposition, the Chief Minister said they criticize him saying 'Stalin is a publicity seeker. Stalin asked, ''why do I need publicity? I am in politics for 55 years. Why do I require publicity after so many years?''.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating new projects here, Stalin said the DMK regime led by him has fulfilled about 70-80 percent of promises made to the people ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.

However, those in the opposition and some smaller parties are claiming that the DMK government has not honored any of its electoral assurances, he said. The AIADMK and the BJP are the parties that are targeted by the Chief Minister.

Referring to Ranipet District-based government initiatives, he said welfare assistance is facilitated to as many as 71,103 beneficiaries under various departments and it includes installing solar-powered farm pumps, housing initiatives, medical insurance, providing goats, and so on. About 70-80 percent of all electoral assurances have been fulfilled in the state and besides such achievements, the government is also implementing a slew of other projects. Listing out his government's overall achievements, he said such initiatives were not announced ahead but taken up and completed in a year. When this was the case, the opposition is make empty accusations. Alluding to the publicity-seeker remark, Stalin said it was based on his visit to 'Narikoravar' and 'Irular' households, where he ate food with them. ''Did I keep quiet after visiting them and conclude that my duty was over with the visit,? he asked. Narikoravar and Irular belong to very marginalized sections of the society and they are nomadic and tribal people. ''They (opposition) should have known in the first place, the number of welfare measures formulated following such visits.'' Stalin pointed out that in the Ranipet district as well, all welfare measures including free housing Patta, old age pension, and medical insurance were made available and houses were also allocated to the marginalized people like the Irular tribes. All their basic needs have been fulfilled. By visiting the households of Narikoravars and Irulars, a sense of confidence that 'this is our government' has been inculcated. ''Only that is important. The heart of this government beats on the joy of the marginalized sections of people.'' When his government took over in May 2021, Stalin recalled that he had then instructed school education department officials to utilize the school bags (intended for distribution to students of state-run schools, free of cost) embossed with the images of former Chief Minister K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, as not using them would result in a loss of Rs 17 crore to the government.

''You know this pretty well. I do not need publicity. I only think that it would be enough if I safeguard the fame and reputation that I have earned. When the words Dravidian model is uttered, only Stalin's face will be remembered and when the assertion that India is a union of States is made, you will remember my voice.'' Also, the CM listed initiatives including those aimed at 27 percent OBC reservation, making people belonging to all caste groups temple priests, and fare-free travel in government buses for women. All these would make people remember him and he is one among the people, the Chief Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)