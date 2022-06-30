Captured Azov fighters will face trial, Putin ally says

Captured members of Ukraine's armed forces who served in the Azov battalion will face trial, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Thursday.

"These nationalists, whose hands are covered in blood, are not humans. They are awaiting trial," said Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, in a post on Telegram.

