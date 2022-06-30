Yashwant Sinha calls on DMK chief Stalin

Yashwant Sinha, the opposition nominee for the next month's Presidential election, on Thursday called on DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin seeking the support of Tamil Nadu's ruling party and its allies. On his arrival at the DMK headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', Sinha was welcomed and taken inside the party office by Stalin and he presided over a meeting of his party and its allies which extended its full support to the former Union Minister.

While Stalin hailed Sinha as a 'man of eminence', MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said, 'We are all with you. Leaders of DMK's alliance parties including the Congress party's (legislature party leader) K Selvaperunthagai spoke assuring whole-hearted support to Sinha. Representatives of the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi also promised support to Sinha.

