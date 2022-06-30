Yashwant Sinha calls on DMK chief Stalin
Yashwant Sinha, the opposition nominee for the next months Presidential election, on Thursday called on DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin seeking the support of the Tamil Nadus ruling party and its allies. Leaders of DMKs alliance parties including the Congress partys legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai spoke assuring whole hearted support to Sinha.
- Country:
- India
Yashwant Sinha, the opposition nominee for the next month's Presidential election, on Thursday called on DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin seeking the support of Tamil Nadu's ruling party and its allies. On his arrival at the DMK headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', Sinha was welcomed and taken inside the party office by Stalin and he presided over a meeting of his party and its allies which extended its full support to the former Union Minister.
While Stalin hailed Sinha as a 'man of eminence', MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said, 'We are all with you. Leaders of DMK's alliance parties including the Congress party's (legislature party leader) K Selvaperunthagai spoke assuring whole-hearted support to Sinha. Representatives of the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi also promised support to Sinha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yashwant Sinha, chosen as jt oppn candidate for prez, eminently qualified to uphold secular, democratic fabric of India: Jairam Ramesh.
Presidential polls: Yashwant Sinha to file nomination on June 27; Oppn to run 'good campaign'
Prez poll: Yashwant Sinha joint opp nominee; TMC happy to be in centre stage
Have done much more for disadvantaged communities than Droupadi Murmu except that I wasn't born into tribal community: Yashwant Sinha.
Yashwant Sinha quits TMC, says time to work for greater Oppn unity