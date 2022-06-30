Erdogan seeks intensified efforts for lasting Ukraine ceasefire
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:31 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that efforts must be intensified for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine.
He was speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit. (Reporting Humeyra Pamuk, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer Editing by)
