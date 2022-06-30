Left Menu

Erdogan calls on Sweden, Finland to fulfill NATO deal promises

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:41 IST
Sweden and Finland must fulfill promises they made to Turkey in a deal to lift its veto on their NATO membership bids, including a pledge by Stockholm to extradite 73 "terrorists", Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit, Erdogan said he saw the signing of the trilateral accord as recognition of Ankara's sensitivities around terrorism and a "diplomatic victory" for Turkey. (Reporting Humeyra Pamuk, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

