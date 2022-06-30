Erdogan calls on Sweden, Finland to fulfill NATO deal promises
- Country:
- Spain
Sweden and Finland must fulfill promises they made to Turkey in a deal to lift its veto on their NATO membership bids, including a pledge by Stockholm to extradite 73 "terrorists", Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit, Erdogan said he saw the signing of the trilateral accord as recognition of Ankara's sensitivities around terrorism and a "diplomatic victory" for Turkey. (Reporting Humeyra Pamuk, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia says it has destroyed warehouse for NATO weapons in Ukraine
INSIGHT-The Baltic states want more NATO. They won't get all they seek
NATO to help Ukraine with transition to Western weapons
Britain's defense secretary to discuss Sweden's, and Finland's NATO applications with Turkey
NATO defense ministers to discuss weapons for Ukraine