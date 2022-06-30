Lower court orders notice on plea against AIADMK general council meet on July 11

A lower court here on Thursday ordered notice to AIADMK former co-ordinator O Panneerselvam and the party's joint co-ordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami requiring them to file their counters in response to a petition seeking to restrain the persons concerned from holding the general council of the party on July 11.

Damodaran, XXIII Assistant Judge, attached to the City Civil Court, ordered the notice when the additional affidavit filed by S Suriyamoorthy of Avilipatti village in Dindigul district came up for hearing today.

The petition, describing OPS as a former treasurer of the party and EPS as former party district secretary, prayed the court to restrain them and others from convening the general council meeting on July 11 or any other date.

Suriyamurthy had originally filed a petition before the City Civil Court to stall the meeting scheduled for June 23. He contended that neither OPS nor EPS, declared elected as co-ordinator and joint co-ordinator respectively of the AIADMK at a meeting held in 2017, was entitled to hold the meeting on June 23, as their election itself was illegal and against the constitution of the party. No civil court had given its seal of approval for their election. Even the Election Commission of India did not give any authorisation to this, he had claimed. The June 23 meeting was against the constitutional provisions of the party and hence should be stayed, he had added.

However, the IV Assistant Judge had, on June 16, refused to grant any stay.

Today, Suriyamurthy filed the additional affidavit to restrain the persons concerned from holding the GC meeting on July 11 on any other date.

