Brazil's Senate approves aid package, lower house yet to vote

The Brazilian Senate approved on Thursday the creation of a state of emergency that enables the payment of a massive aid package, a measure seen as crucial to boost support for President Jair Bolsonaro's bid for re-election.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which still must be approved by the country's lower house, comprises measures aimed at reducing the impact of high fuel prices. ($1 = 5.2340 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)