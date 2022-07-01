Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray wonders why did BJP refuse to give CM post to Shiv Sena in 2019

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned BJPs decision to install a so-called Shiv Sainik as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the CMs post.Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray also asked the BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him.He said he was saddened by new Maharashtra governments move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey Colony from Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.Let the metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 14:34 IST
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned BJP’s decision to install a ''so-called Shiv Sainik'' as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the CM’s post.

Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray also asked the BJP not to betray Mumbai like it “betrayed” him.

He said he was saddened by new Maharashtra government's move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey Colony from Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.

“Let the metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey. Kanjurmarg is not a private plot. I am with the environmentalists and had declared Aarey as reserved forest. Wildlife exists in that forest,'' he said.

Thackeray described the rebellion in his party as a mockery of democracy and waste of people's vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

