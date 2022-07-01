BJP should seek apologies to nation, not Nupur Sharma: Renuka Chowdhury

Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Friday hit out at BJP and said the party should apologise to the country, not Nupur Sharma. This comes after Supreme Court blamed the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and said she is responsible for what is happening in the country and said she should "apologise to the whole country".

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "It is wonderful that Supreme Court has taken the Cognizance of Nupur Sharma today. But the entire BJP should apologise to the nation for the kind of divisive policy and politics they do. The party is spreading so much hates around." The Congress leader said it is the entire party that has set the country on fire, don't make women culprit only.

"Do not make women to 'Bali ka Bakra'. The BJP should apologize to the country because they have fanned hatred and set the country on fire. The BJP divided the country and spread hate" Chowdhury said. She further said, "It is so funny that we make so many rules to bring women forward but in the whole history of the BJP, they found one woman to fix and SC also does that."

"What Nupur Sharma did that is wrong but make her the 'Bali ka Bakra' and leave the rest of the BJP. BJP has to be accountable. they are responsible for divisive politics," she added. Meanwhile, the apex court further blamed the suspended BJP leader and said that she and "her loose tongue" has set the entire country on fire and she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country and said she should "apologise to the whole country".

The Supreme Court came down heavily on Nupur Sharma stating that her outburst is responsible for an unfortunate incident in Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala slammed Sharma for her statement made during a TV news channel debate and while referring to the Udaipur incident, where two men murdered a tailor, said, "her outburst is responsible for an unfortunate incident."

Rejecting Sharma's request to transfer all the FIRs registered against her in many states for her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad, to Delhi for investigation. Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for Sharma and then withdrew the plea.

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the bench said. The bench also took a grim view of the TV news channel for hosting the discussion on the Gyanvapi case in which Sharma, who was one of the guests, made the controversial remarks.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Sharma seeking the transfer of all the FIRs registered against her across the country to Delhi for her remarks on TV news channel debate about Prophet Muhammad which had led to violent protests and riots in many States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)