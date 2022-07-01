Political leaders wish Akhilesh Yadav on birthday

Leaders from different political outfits on Friday wished Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday. Akhilesh Yadav turned 49 on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a Hindi tweet said, ''Best wishes to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadavji on his birthday.'' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet wished for Yadav’s long life. ''Best wishes to the national president of the Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadavji on his birthday. May God give you long life, and you always stay healthy,'' she said. BSP chief Mayawati also wished Yadav on his birthday. ''Congratulations and best wishes to his family members on this occasion,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK president MK Stalin in a tweet said, ''Birthday greetings to the intrepid Opposition Leader of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president.'' UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended birthday wishes to Yadav through a Hindi tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)