Left Menu

Why Shinde allowed to take names of Thackeray, Dighe during oath-taking, Maha Cong asks Guv

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:45 IST
Why Shinde allowed to take names of Thackeray, Dighe during oath-taking, Maha Cong asks Guv
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday questioned why Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari allowed Eknath Shinde to take the names of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Thane Sena strongman late Anand Dighe when he was sworn in as chief minister on Thursday.

State Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe tweeted that, in 2019, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was being sworn in, the governor had asked some ministers to repeat the oath of office and secrecy for taking the names of various leaders.

Londhe was apparently referring to then Congress minister KC Padvi who was asked to take the oath again as the latter had mentioned the name of party chief Sonia Gandhi and had also thanked his constituents.

Has the governor changed his stand, Londhe asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022