Why Shinde allowed to take names of Thackeray, Dighe during oath-taking, Maha Cong asks Guv

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday questioned why Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari allowed Eknath Shinde to take the names of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Thane Sena strongman late Anand Dighe when he was sworn in as chief minister on Thursday.

State Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe tweeted that, in 2019, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was being sworn in, the governor had asked some ministers to repeat the oath of office and secrecy for taking the names of various leaders.

Londhe was apparently referring to then Congress minister KC Padvi who was asked to take the oath again as the latter had mentioned the name of party chief Sonia Gandhi and had also thanked his constituents.

Has the governor changed his stand, Londhe asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)