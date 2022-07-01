France's Macron: Australia's PM visit to Paris symbol of new relationship
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:54 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said his meeting this Friday in Paris with the new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reflected the will to rebuild the relationship between the two countries, which had been strained by a ditched submarine procurement contract.
Last October, France accused its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines to be built with U.S. and British technology instead of a multi-billion dollar French submarine program.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- U.S.
- Paris
- British
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- Anthony Albanese
- Australia
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Macron, Germany's Scholz and Italy's Draghi on their way to Ukraine
France's Macron, Germany's Scholz and Italy's Draghi on their way to Ukraine
France's Macron, Germany's Scholz and Italy's Draghi on their way to Ukraine
France wants Ukraine victory that establishes total territorial integrity -French source
Leaders of France, Germany, Italy arrive in Ukraine's capital in unusual joint show of support, reports AP.