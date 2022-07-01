Left Menu

France's Macron: Australia's PM visit to Paris symbol of new relationship

French President Emmanuel Macron said his meeting this Friday in Paris with the new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reflected the will to rebuild the relationship between the two countries, which had been strained by a ditched submarine procurement contract.

Last October, France accused its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines to be built with U.S. and British technology instead of a multi-billion dollar French submarine program.

