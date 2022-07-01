Prez, PM Modi extend birthday wishes to VP Naidu

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday on Friday, with the prime minister lauding his role in raising the standards of Parliamentary proceedings and debates and praying for his long life.

Kovind, too, wished Naidu a long life dedicated to the service of the nation.

Naidu, who turned 73 on Friday, became the Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha on August 11, 2017. His tenure ends on August 10.

''Please accept my warm greetings and good wishes on your birthday today, July 01, 2022. May God bless you with a happy, healthy and long fruitful life dedicated to the service of the nation,'' Kovind said in his letter to Naidu.

Born on July 1, 1949, in Chavatapalem in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh in a farmer family, Naidu went on to occupy the country's second top constitutional post.

Prime Minister Modi called up Naidu and extended his wishes.

''Birthday greetings to our respected VP Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu. For decades, he has served the nation in an outstanding manner. He is an inspiration for our citizens,'' Modi also said on Twitter.

His passion towards agriculture, rural development and social welfare is remarkable, Modi said.

''I have had the opportunity to work closely with M Venkaiah Naidu Garu closely over the last several years. I have always admired his zeal and energy,'' he said.

''As our VP, he has played a key role in raising the standards of Parliamentary proceedings and debates. Praying for his long life,'' Modi said.

Responding to the prime minister's message, Naidu tweeted, ''Thank you Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji for your warm and affectionate birthday greetings. I also acknowledge with gratitude your telephonic call.'' In another tweet, the Vice President thanked all his well-wishers who sent their greetings.

''I am truly overwhelmed by the warm birthday wishes. My sincere gratitude to all for your kind wishes. Let us all work today and everyday towards taking India to newer heights,'' Naidu said.

A host of union ministers and leaders from across the political spectrum sent their greetings to Naidu.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a tweet in Hindi said his contribution in the strengthening of constitutional values and democratic traditions is unparalleled. He also wished Naidu good health and a long life.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter, ''I extend my warm greetings to the honourable Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu Ji on his birthday. Venkaiah Ji’s wisdom, humour and wit have few parallels. May he remain in the best of health and lead a long life.'' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to the Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu Garu. His tenure as the VP of the country has been truly remarkable. He has endeared himself to the entire nation with his impeccable conduct and service to the nation. May he lead a long and healthy life.'' PTI SKC SKC CJ CJ

