Left Menu

Such behaviour does not enhance Assembly’s glory: Bengal speaker after LoP skips event

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 20:28 IST
Such behaviour does not enhance Assembly’s glory: Bengal speaker after LoP skips event
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday took exception to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s absence in the Assembly during a function to pay tribute to former chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, on his birth anniversary, and said ''such behaviour'' does not enhance the glory of the House.

Banerjee also said that the move to skip the session was “not in good spirit”.

''It is very unfortunate that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari abstained from observing the birth anniversary of a stalwart like Dr B C Roy, also the architect of Bengal, in the House. This is not in good spirit.

“Such conduct from the occupant of leader of opposition’s post does not add to the glory to the House,'' he told reporters after garlanding the portrait of the late leader in the Assembly hall.

BJP MLA from Asansol South assembly seat Agnimitra Paul, however, lashed out at the speaker stating that his remarks always reek of “bias” against the saffron party.

The speaker always “looks at issues involving the opposition through a tinted glass. He should change his way,” she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022