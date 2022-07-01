Truck hits security vehicle in Suvendu's convoy, BJP suspects 'foul play'

A truck hit a security vehicle in Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari's convoy on Friday afternoon when he was on his way to Kanthi from Tamluk, a police officer said.

No one sustained any injury in the mishap at Marishda, he said.

The mishap however, triggered a political row as the BJP alleged there may have been ''foul play'' in the accident, which the state's ruling Trinamool Congress dismissed advising its rivals in BJP should not to give the incident a political colour. The convoy vehicle, used by CRPF jawans looking after Adhikary's security, however, was badly damaged.

According to the officer, a speeding Kalyani-Digha route bus went past the vehicle, which, in a bid to avoid collision, severed to the right and was hit by an oncoming truck.

The driver of the truck fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle, he said, adding that a search to nab him has been initiated.

Adhikari, later posting a picture of the damaged vehicle, said he and all others in his convoy were safe.

''A heavy vehicle rammed into a CRPF escort car in my convoy. By the grace of Lord Jagannath, nobody was hurt. I am not injured and will continue attending scheduled events. I am grateful for the innumerous calls enquiring about my well being,'' Adhikari tweeted.

BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar expressed relief that Suvendu Adhikari was unhurt and also said there should be a high level probe into the incident.

Referring to the comments from the BJP camp, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said ''only BJP could think in such a way.'' ''It was nothing but an accident and we are relieved that Suvendu is unhurt,'' the TMC state General Secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)