PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 02-07-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 10:14 IST
Udaipur murder: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours
The district administration here has relaxed the curfew, imposed in seven police station limits in the aftermath of a tailor's murder by radical elements recently, for four hours from 12 pm, an official said.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday allegedly by two men for extending support on social media to a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

''Curfew has been relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday,'' a district administration officer said.

It was imposed in Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police station areas on Tuesday night.

The decision was taken after reviewing the situation. With peaceful conduct of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday, in which thousands of people took part, the administration has decided to give a relaxation today, official sources said.

