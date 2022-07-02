Left Menu

RSS chief arrives in Rajasthan ahead of org's week-long meet

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Rajasthan on Saturday ahead of the week-long Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting.Bhagwat reached Jaipur by train and was received by senior RSS leaders of the state. On Sunday, Bhagwat will meet Acharya Mahashraman of Terapanth Sangh.He will stay in Jhunjhunu during the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting from July 4 to 10, the sources said.

RSS chief arrives in Rajasthan ahead of org's week-long meet
Mohan Bhagwat RSS Chief Image Credit: Flickr
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Rajasthan on Saturday ahead of the week-long Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting.

Bhagwat reached Jaipur by train and was received by senior RSS leaders of the state. He then left for Bharti Bhavan for a brief stay, sources in the organisation said.

The RSS chief will reach Churu in the evening and spend the night there. On Sunday, Bhagwat will meet Acharya Mahashraman of Terapanth Sangh.

He will stay in Jhunjhunu during the RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting from July 4 to 10, the sources said.

