Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde to legally challenge his removal as Sena leader, says rebel MLA

His removal as the Legislative Assembly group leader has also been challenged in the Supreme court. He added that Shinde, as chief minister, was now the leader of the Legislative Assembly.We have decided that we will not respond to any statements from Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 15:08 IST
Maha CM Shinde to legally challenge his removal as Sena leader, says rebel MLA
  • Country:
  • India

If Uddhav Thackeray does not withdraw his decision of removing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the position of 'Shiv Sena leader', then the latter would challenge the move legally, a rebel Sena MLA said on Saturday.

Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Thackeray on Friday removed Shinde from the post of 'Shiv Sena leader', accusing him of indulging in ''anti-party activities''.

In a letter, Thackeray said Shinde had ''voluntarily'' given up the membership of the party, therefore ''in exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation''.

Deepak Kesarkar, who is the spokesperson of the Shinde faction, told reporters in Goa, where they are currently camping, that if Thackeray doesn't reverse the decision, then legal action would be taken.

''All elected MLAs have appointed Shinde as the group leader. His removal as the Legislative Assembly group leader has also been challenged in the Supreme court. We will respond to Thackeray legally,'' Kesarkar asserted. He added that Shinde, as chief minister, was now the leader of the Legislative Assembly.

''We have decided that we will not respond to any statements from Uddhav Thackeray. He is our leader and we respect him,'' the Sawantwadi MLA said.

The Shinde faction is expected to be back in Mumbai tonight to attend the special session of the Assembly beginning on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022