MP local body polls: Will give free power, water, health care if we win, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Congress and BJP have cheated the people of Madhya Pradesh and announced that his party would provide free water, electricity and health care if voted to power in the upcoming local body polls.The elections to 413 urban bodies in MP will be held on July 6 and 13 and AAP, for the first time, has fielded mayoral candidates in 14 of 16 municipal corporations as well as candidates for corporator seats.The Congress and the BJP have cheated you.

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 16:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Congress and BJP have cheated the people of Madhya Pradesh and announced that his party would provide free water, electricity and health care if voted to power in the upcoming local body polls.

The elections to 413 urban bodies in MP will be held on July 6 and 13 and AAP, for the first time, has fielded mayoral candidates in 14 of 16 municipal corporations as well as candidates for corporator seats.

''The Congress and the BJP have cheated you. Give us a chance. I assure you Singrauli will be developed like Delhi where people are availing free water, electricity and health care. Only one party can do it,'' Kejjriwal said at a public gathering while leading an impressive roadshow for his party's mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal here.

''I request the people of Madhya Pradesh to vote for our candidates in the civic elections. Give us one opportunity. If we don't work, kick us out. You have seen the Congress and BJP and their games so far. They don't work. They indulge in setting to rule for five years alternatively,'' he claimed.

He said the people of Delhi ended this trend by giving AAP massive mandates, which led to the city buzzing with development, and citizens getting good schools and health care, 24-hour free electricity.

The BJP and the opposition Congress in MP will also have to contend with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which too is making its local body poll debut.

