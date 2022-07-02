Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL33 MEA-INDIA-USCIRF India slams USCIRF for 'misrepresenting' facts New Delhi: India on Saturday slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its ''biased'' and ''inaccurate'' comments on the country. DEL29 LD MONSOON Monsoon covers entire country 6 days in advance, normal rains forecast for July New Delhi: Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire country six days before the normal date, as parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat received their first seasonal rains on Friday.

DEL53 LDALL JOURNALIST Delhi court rejects Zubair's bail plea and sends him to 14-day JC; high drama involving police official precedes order New Delhi: Citing the nature and gravity of the offences alleged against the accused, a Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody, but not before high drama involving a senior Delhi Police officer over the outcome of the petition erupted outside the courtroom.

DEL51 JOURNALIST-KASHMIR-AIRPORT Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying abroad New Delhi: A Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist was Saturday stopped from flying abroad by immigration authorities at the airport here who cited restrictions imposed on her by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

DEL42 BJP-MEET-PRESSER BJP empowering poor, opposition parties their own families: Nadda at BJP meet Hyderabad: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday accused opposition parties of trying to derail various programmes of his party-led governments at the Centre and in states meant for a ''resilient and resurgent'' India.

CAL14 AS-MN-LANDSLIDE-LD-SITUATION Manipur landslide: Toll rises to 29; rains hamper rescue operation Imphal: The toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district climbed to 29 on Saturday after eight more bodies were recovered from under the debris, officials said. CAL13 WB-NUPUR-POLICE Prophet row: Lookout notice issued for Nupur Sharma after she fails to appear before Kolkata Police Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday issued a lookout notice for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she failed to appear before its sleuths fourth time in a row over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad that triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, a senior officer said Saturday.

BOM11 MH-SHINDE-LD REMOVAL-CHALLENGE Uddhav's letter removing Shinde as 'Shiv Sena leader' to be challenged, says Kesarkar Mumbai/Panaji: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's letter removing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the post of 'Shiv Sena leader' would be challenged before an appropriate forum, said MLA Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the rebel Sena group, on Saturday.

MDS14 TN-MURMU AIADMK, allies extend support to NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu Chennai: NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu called on BJP allies here on Saturday and garnered their support.

LEGAL LGD9 RJ-MURDER-LD COURT Udaipur murder: NIA court sends four accused to 10-day police custody Jaipur: An NIA court remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. FOREIGN FGN15 PAK-JOURNALIST-LD ASSAULT Senior Pak journalist assaulted by unidentified men after calling army generals 'property dealers' Lahore: A senior Pakistani journalist and political analyst has been assaulted by unidentified masked men, who also tore his clothes, as he left his office here in the Punjab province, a day after he termed Pakistan's powerful army generals ''property dealers''. By M Zulqernain FGN28 PAK-LAMBAH-LD TRIBUTE If Pak, India ever forge peaceful relations, its credit will also go to Lambah: Pakistan's ex-diplomats Islamabad/Lahore: Satinder Lambah was an ''epitome of diplomacy'' and if Pakistan and India can ever forge peaceful relations, its credit will also go to the veteran Indian diplomat and his tireless efforts will not go ''waste,'' an ex-foreign minister of Pakistan and prominent former diplomats said on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain.

