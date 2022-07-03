NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura on July 5

BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Tripura on July 5 to garner support for her candidature, Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty said. The Presidential election will be held on July 18.

“Droupadi Murmu is arriving here on July 5 as part of the campaign. She will have a meeting with MPs and MLAs of the state at a hotel here. “We are taking all measures to conduct the election smoothly. A team of the Parliament Secretariat is scheduled to reach by July 16 or 17 to supervise the election process,” Chakraborty said.

In Tripura, the ruling BJP has 36 MLAs while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, has a strength of seven legislators.

The BJP has two Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya MP, Manik Saha who is the incumbent Chief Minister. Saha, who won the recent bye-election, is yet to take oath as an MLA. The number of CPI(M) MLAs in the 60-member Assembly stands at 15 and the Congress has one legislator.

