Policy of BJP govt is Gandhi in abroad and Godse in country: Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday slammed the Central Government for dismissing the US panel's report on religious freedom in India and said that the policy of the BJP government is "Gandhi in abroad and Godse in the country". Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, "The Policy of BJP government is Gandhi in abroad and Godse in the country. This government on one hand wants to tell everyone that we have a democracy in our country and on the other they are crushing the democratic rights inside the country."

The CPI (M) General Secretary further told that the Central government rejects all foreign reports that are based on the country. "This government is crushing the human rights, democratic rights and rights of guarantee provided by Constitution within the country," said Yechury while speaking on India dismissing United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report. India on Saturday hit out at the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its "biased" and "inaccurate" comments, stating that such reactions reflect a "severe lack of understanding" of India and its constitutional framework, the country's plurality and its democratic ethos.

The response from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after USCIRF alleged "repression" of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them in India. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the USCIRF continues to "misrepresent" facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda.

In response to media queries over comments on India by USCIRF, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). These comments reflect a severe lack of understanding of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos." Bagchi said that this "agenda" just further raises questions about the credibility of the organization."Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organization," he added.

The USCIRF, in its report released in April 2022, had recommended designating India as a "country of particular concern," or CPC claiming religious intolerance in the country. (ANI)

