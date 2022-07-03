Left Menu

BJP's opposition to TMC mere eyewash: CPI(M) leader

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 16:45 IST
Questioning the BJP leadership's intent to fight the TMC, the CPI(M) on Sunday claimed that the saffron camp seems to be shoring up the Mamata Banerjee-led party, sidelining other opposition outfits.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborti also stated that the BJP's show of its opposition to the TMC was an ''eyewash'', as was ''evident from the fact'' that none of the cases against the ruling party of Bengal has reached conclusion.

Earlier in the day, briefing reporters on BJP's national executive meeting at Hyderabad, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his speech, called for the end of family rule in West Bengal and Telangana.

Chakraborti, however, said that the BJP was deliberately propping up the TMC, among all other opposition camps, for its ''own benefit''.

The CPI(M) had on several occasions in the past alleged that the TMC and the BJP have a tacit understanding in West Bengal as they seek to sideline the Left Front and others.

Alleging that investigations in the Narada tapes case or Saradha chit fund matter are not progressing much, despite being handed over to CBI quite some years ago, Chakraborti insisted that the ''animosity between BJP and the TMC is nothing short of an eyewash”.

''Why are the investigations in these cases, apart from various cases of smuggling, not reaching any conclusion?'' he said, while talking to reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

