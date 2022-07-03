Udaipur-Amravati killings: Finger-pointing won't do, govts, people must work to normalise situation, says Kejriwal

Instead of pointing fingers, governments and people should work together to normalize the situation that has led to Udaipur and Amravati killings, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

A tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was killed on June 28 in Rajasthan's Udaipur and chemist Umesh Kolhe was murdered in Amravati in Maharashtra on June 21, with police claiming the common thread was social media posts and messages by the two victims in support of Nupur Sharma, suspended from the BJP for her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Both cases are being probed by the National Investigation Agency.

Queried on the two murders, Kejriwal said whatever was happening in the country at present was not good and that he condemns it in the strongest way possible.

''The country cannot progress like this. There needs to be peace in the country, everybody should stay together. I have condemned it in strong words, and I condemn it again and hope the accused are arrested at the earliest and given exemplary punishment so that others dare not commit such an act,'' he said.

When asked about who he felt was responsible for these murders, the AAP chief said, ''Finger pointing won't do. What is required is for all the governments and people to come together to normalize the situation.'' The Delhi chief minister is on a two-day visit to the state, where Assembly polls are likely to be held later in the year.

He said AAP's expansion in Gujarat on such a large scale in such a short time was not a minor thing, adding that people were fed up with the 27-year rule of the BJP.

''This time round, people are looking at AAP with great hope. Today, around 7,500 (newly-appointed) office bearers of AAP will be administered oath. Expansion on such a big scale in such a short time is not a minor thing,'' Kejriwal said. ''People are fed up with the BJP's 27-year rule. The BJP believes Congress cannot replace it. Even when people reposed trust in Congress during the last polls and voted for its candidates, many quit and joined the BJP, which, therefore, is full of arrogance,'' he claimed.

Kejriwal, who will hold a town hall on Monday on his party's promise of free electricity, said he was ''fully confident AAP will form the next government in Gujarat''.

