Left Menu

Maha: Court remands Amravati chemist's killing 'mastermind' in police custody till July 7

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 03-07-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 17:12 IST
Maha: Court remands Amravati chemist's killing 'mastermind' in police custody till July 7
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Sunday remanded Irfan Khan, the alleged mastermind of chemist Umesh Kolhe's murder, in police custody till July 7, a senior official said.

Sheikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim alias Irfan Khan, the seventh accused in the murder case, was arrested from Nagpur on Saturday.

Police had earlier said that on the face of it, the killing of Kolhe (54) was linked to certain posts that he had shared in WhatsApp groups, supporting Nupur Sharma who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Khan on Sunday morning at the city Kotwali police station, before he was taken to the Amravati district and sessions court amid tight security.

A Union Home Ministry spokesperson had earlier tweeted that the investigation has been handed over to the central probe agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022