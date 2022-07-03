GHMC levies fine on BJP, TRS for unauthorised banners in Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials slapped fines running into lakhs of rupees on TRS and BJP for putting up banners, posters and signboards without permission during the past two days, GHMC sources said on Sunday.

The civic body issued chalans to the extent of Rs 20 lakh to BJP while it levied fine up to Rs 3 lakh on TRS. The amount for both the parties is likely to up if the unauthorised banners and posters continue to stay, a senior official of the GHMC said.

In a bid to dominate, both the rival parties had put up banners across the city. The BJP highlighted its campaign on the party’s National Executive Committee meeting held here while TRS propagated its support to joint candidate of Opposition parties for presidential elections Yashwant Sinha.

Sinha, who visited the city on Saturday, was accorded a grand reception as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself received the presidential candidate at Begumpet Airport.

He was taken to a meeting place in a rally with thousands of TRS workers riding two-wheelers. En route to Jala Vihar where Sinha and KCR addressed the electorate was turned pink, TRS’s official colour with several banners and hoardings.

GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) has been receiving several picture of unauthorised banners and posters through its social media accounts. Responding to the messages, the civic body started issuing notices asking the parties to cough up the fine within a week.

“So far, we have issued different notices imposing fine of Rs 20 lakh on BJP. Similarly notices have been issued to TRS also asking them to pay the fine of Rs 3 lakh. As and when we receive a message from our social accounts, our officials go there and check if the banners are authorised or not. If unauthorised, then we will issue notices to the party concerned,” the official told PTI.

Besides online complaints and pictures, GHMC field staff also would survey their respective areas and levy fine if they found any unauthorised banner, the official further said.

According to sources, if the party does not respond within one week, the civic body would send another notice and follow it up.

If the unauthorised banner was put by a political party, the notice would go to the party’s general secretary. In case of individuals, the GHMC officials would trace the contact details of that person and serve notice.

