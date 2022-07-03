UP: Unknown person claiming links with Al-Qaeda threatens priest

The chief priest of an ashram here has said to have received a threat from an unknown person, who has claimed to have links with the terror outfit Al-Qaeda, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Martand Prakash Singh on Sunday said that the 'Mahant' of Akhara Shrimath Maheshwar Dhaam, Dharmendra Giri Goswami received the threat on Saturday night. He had received a similar threat earlier in April.

''The man said that he will kill me,'' the priest told police.

In his police complaint Goswami said that the man told him, ''We have done incidents like this one in Udaipur. 'Sambhal jao' (be careful), otherwise others will meet the same fate.'' In the phone recording, provided to the police by the 'Mahant', the man could be heard saying that until Nupur Sharma is hanged, incidents like Udaipur will continue.

One tailor was attacked by two men in Udaipur for extending his support to former BJP spokesperson Sharma over a controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad. The caller also threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to do anything. The priest cited his blood-written letter to the prime minister in which he had demanded India to be declared a 'Hindu Rashtra' and his support to the Sharma as the reason behind the threats.

''A case has been registered under IPC, and the matter is being probed. From the clues so far, it has been ascertained that the call was made from Bengaluru. Actual information will be gathered during the probe,'' the SP added.

