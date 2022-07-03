CSR conclave in Nagaland postponed

The Nagaland government on Sunday said its first ever 'Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Investment and Banking Conclave' scheduled on July 4-6 has been postponed as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would not be able to attend the event now.

New dates for the conclave will be announced once the finance minister's fresh itinerary to visit the state is finalised, state minister Neiba Kronu said. ''The government regrets to announce the postponement of the conclave with the theme 'Partnerships for Strengthening Sustainable Development', which was scheduled to be held from July 4 to 6 at Kohima,'' said a statement issued by the Nagaland planning & coordination minister.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sitharaman has deferred her visit and therefore the state government has taken the decision to postpone the conclave, Kronu said.

With an objective to attract more CSR investments, the Nagaland government, through its Investment and Development Authority, planned to hold the event. Sitharaman along with many top bankers and investors from across the country were expected in the three-day-long programme.

The conclave was designed to showcase the need for CSR investments in Nagaland, an official said.

