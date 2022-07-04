Left Menu

Assam: Key Islamic body urges Muslims not to sacrifice cow on 'Bakrid' festival

The Assam unit of Jamiat Ulema, a key Islamic organisation, has appealed to the Muslims not to sacrifice cows on the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha or Bakrid festival so that the religious feelings of the Hindus are not hurt.As Qurbani is an important part of the festival, animals other than cows can be sacrificed, said Badruddin Ajmal, the organisations state unit chief. Id-uz-Zuha or Bakrid is likely to fall on July 10.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:26 IST
Assam: Key Islamic body urges Muslims not to sacrifice cow on 'Bakrid' festival
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam unit of Jamiat Ulema, a key Islamic organisation, has appealed to the Muslims not to sacrifice cows on the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha or 'Bakrid' festival so that the religious feelings of the Hindus are not hurt.

As 'Qurbani' is an important part of the festival, animals other than cows can be sacrificed, said Badruddin Ajmal, the organisation's state unit chief. ''Sanatan dharma of Hindu religion reveres the cow as their mother and worships them. We should not hurt their religious feelings,'' Ajmal, also the president of political party AIUDF, said in a statement.

According to him, the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband had issued a public appeal in 2008 not to sacrifice the cow as a part of the 'Qurbani' (sacrifice) on the occasion of the festival and it was pointed out that there is no mention or compulsion that a cow has to be sacrificed.

''I am reiterating the same appeal again and urging my fellow believers to sacrifice an alternative animal and not the cow so that the religious sentiment of the majority population in the country is not hurt,'' the Dhubri MP said.

During the Id-uz-Zuha, animals such as camels, goats, cows, buffalo, sheep and other animals can be sacrificed, Ajmal said.

''As the cow is considered holy by the majority of people, I humbly appeal to people to avoid it and sacrifice an alternative animal,'' he said. Id-uz-Zuha or 'Bakrid' is likely to fall on July 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022