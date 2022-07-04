Left Menu

Adityanath presents report card of 100 days of his 2.0 govt in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented a report card on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure. After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented a report card on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure. A short film highlighting the achievements of the state government was also screened at the event held in Lok Bhavan here. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion. After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments. Many components of the 100-day action plan of his 2.0 government were part of the BJP's poll promises for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

