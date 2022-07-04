Turkish court rejects request to extradite Haiti assassination suspect
A Turkish court rejected on Monday a request to extradite a man wanted by Haiti over his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
The suspect, Samir Handal, was detained on an Interpol red notice as he transited Turkey on the way from the United States to Jordan last November, but his lawyers said the red notice was later lifted.
