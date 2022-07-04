Ajit Pawar new Oppn leader in Maharashtra Assembly
Updated: 04-07-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
NCP leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.
He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.
Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politician and administrator.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
