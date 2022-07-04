Left Menu

Ajit Pawar new Oppn leader in Maharashtra Assembly

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:32 IST
NCP leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politician and administrator.

