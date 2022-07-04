DMK's Dravidian politics has failed to fulfil people's aspirations: BJP leader C T Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Monday termed a DMK leader's statement regarding demand for an independent country of Tamil Nadu, as the regional party's acceptance of failure of its Dravidian politics. Ravi, who is the J P Nadda-led party's in-charge of Tamil Nadu, said the BJP's growth in the State has turned the heat on the ruling DMK there. DMK leader A Raja has implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide 'State autonomy', and not push them to seek an independent nation. ''If they (DMK) are talking such things in Tamil Nadu after doing five decades of politics, it is clear that BJP's growth is turning the heat on them. Realising that their ideology has failed, they are talking about such things,'' Ravi said. ''The DMK, which did five decades of power politics in Tamil Nadu has accepted its failure. Their Dravidian politics has failed to fulfil the aspirations of Tamil people, it only succeeded in sowing the seed of dynasty politics and corruption,'' he said. BJP is committed to fulfil the aspirations of all people, including Tamils, he said, adding that, ''we are growing in Tamil Nadu.'' Ravi, also MLA of Chikmagalur in Karnataka, equated the State Congress' claims on its internal survey predicting win for the party in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections to ''empty vessels making noise.'' ''Empty vessels make more noise...ahead of Uttarakhand polls, Congress felt it certainly will come to power, did they come? In Goa, the party had even allocated portfolios among themselves, what happened there? What happened to Congress in Punjab where it was a ruling party, after all the drama in Uttar Pradesh they won just two seats and lost deposit in 387 of 399 seats they contested,'' he said. Noting that Congress usually makes a lot of noise ahead of polls and projecting ''such made up things'' is common for the party, he said such surveys are done continuously in the BJP and they don't do it just for elections. Replying to a question on BJP's chief ministerial face, Ravi said when election comes, the BJP parliamentary board would decide. ''Sometimes leadership is decided ahead of polls and sometimes thereafter depending on the situation,'' he said, adding that BJP would go before the people with 'vikaswada' (development) and 'raashtawada' (nationalism). Ravi further said Congress has ''Modi phobia'' and wants to oppose whatever he does, when people are supporting him election after election. ''Whatever they do, there is no opportunity for the Congress to come to power in Karnataka. The whole political eco system in the country feels that Congress's downfall is due to its own policies, which are dynasty politics, casteism, corruption and appeasement politics,'' he added.

