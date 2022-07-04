Left Menu

Uddhav accuses BJP of plotting to finish Shiv Sena; dares it to hold mid-term polls in Maha

Against the backdrop of the Eknath Shinde-led government winning the trust vote in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday alleged it was the BJPs ploy to finish his party, and challenged it to hold mid-term elections in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:59 IST
Uddhav accuses BJP of plotting to finish Shiv Sena; dares it to hold mid-term polls in Maha
  • Country:
  • India

Against the backdrop of the Eknath Shinde-led government winning the trust vote in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday alleged it was the BJP's ploy to finish his party, and challenged it to hold mid-term elections in the state. Addressing a meeting of Sena district presidents at the Shiv Sena Bhawan here, Thackeray said it was an insult of the Constitution to run the Legislative Assembly in an arbitrary manner.

As per a statement issued by the Shiv Sena, Thackeray, in his speech, told the Sena district presidents to stay together if they want to put up a fight.

''This is BJP's ploy to end the Shiv Sena, I dare them to hold mid-term polls in the state. Instead of playing all these games, we will go to the court of people. If we are wrong, people of the state will send us home and if you (BJP and Shinde group) are wrong, people will send you home,'' the statement said quoting Thackeray.

He also asked experts to express their views on whether political developments in the state were in accordance with the Constitution or whether constitutional norms were violated.

Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30, a day after Thackeray quit the post. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for Twitter court fight; U.S. Supreme Court asks Maryland to bar protests at justices' homes and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022