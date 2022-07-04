Left Menu

MP: Authorities look for a solution as dead man wins sarpanch polls

Authorities were left in a dilemma after a dead man won the sarpanch polls in a village in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district.Ravindra Thakur, one of the candidates for the sarpanch post in Kajera village in Deori tehsil, had died of a cardiac arrest on June 22, but his name continued to be on the ballot paper for the July 1 poll as the information was not relayed to authorities, an official said.If we are informed about a candidates death up to 72 hours before the polls, then we print fresh ballot papers.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:46 IST
MP: Authorities look for a solution as dead man wins sarpanch polls
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities were left in a dilemma after a dead man won the sarpanch polls in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

Ravindra Thakur, one of the candidates for the sarpanch post in Kajera village in Deori tehsil, had died of a cardiac arrest on June 22, but his name continued to be on the ballot paper for the July 1 poll as the information was not relayed to authorities, an official said.

''If we are informed about a candidate's death up to 72 hours before the polls, then we print fresh ballot papers. In this case, we were informed when the polling party had left (the village),'' Sagar Collector and District Returning Officer Deepak Arya told PTI.

''We have sought the opinion of the state election commission. The issue will be resolved before the official announcement of polls on July 14. Mostly by tomorrow. The counting had taken place on the day of voting itself,'' Arya said on Monday. The village has 1,296 eligible voters, of which 1,043 exercised their franchise, local officials said.

Thakur polled 512 votes, while rivals Chandrabhan Ahirwar and Vinod Singh got 257 and 153 votes respectively, leaving the dead man a winner by a margin of 255 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022