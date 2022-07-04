Left Menu

CM lauds TANSIM for startup leader recognition

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:54 IST
CM lauds TANSIM for startup leader recognition
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday congratulated Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) and MSME Department for being recognised as a leader in the States' startup ranking for 2021.

''I congratulate TANSIM & MSME Department for being recognised as a Leader in the States' Startup Ranking '21,'' he said.

Also, he congratulated bureaucrats S Nagarajan and R V Shajeevana for being awarded as the Startup Champions of the State.

''With the numerous innovative measures taken by this government to develop the startup eco system in the State, I hope that the State can further improve its ranking to Best Performer Category in the coming years. I wish TANSIM team all success,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022