Samajwadi Party's membership drive from Tuesday

The Samajwadi Party will launch a membership drive from Tuesday, days after it lost its bastions to the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls.

In an important decision on Sunday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had dissolved the party’s all executive bodies.

It is believed that the membership drive is in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will start the membership drive from the party office here, outfit’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Yadav in a statement said his party is in favour of maintaining true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and committed to the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy. The SP believes in a system in which there is decentralisation of economic and political power, he said.

In the recent Lok Sabha byelections, the party lost its stronghold Azamgarh and Rampur to the BJP. Yadav and senior party leader Azam Khan had resigned from Azamgarh and Rampur constituencies, respectively, after being elected MLAs in the assembly polls earlier this year.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the SP won 111 seats, while the BJP and its allies won 273 seats and retained power.

