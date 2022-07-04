Left Menu

Spanish soccer federation denies probing journalists

Both have denied wrongdoing in the negotiations.The Spanish daily newspaper El Confidencial, which published most of the leaked audios and documents, said Monday that the federation launched a probe into an El Mundo journalist to try to find out his involvement in the leaks.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 20:37 IST
The Spanish soccer federation on Monday denied investigating journalists to determine who leaked audios and documents linked to president Luis Rubiales and Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

The leaked material showed Rubiales and Piqué negotiating details of a lucrative deal to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Both have denied wrongdoing in the negotiations.

The Spanish daily newspaper El Confidencial, which published most of the leaked audios and documents, said Monday that the federation launched a probe into an El Mundo journalist to try to find out his involvement in the leaks. The federation responded with a statement saying that it was only investigating two of its own employees as to try to determine their involvement in the leaks.

It said they employees met with the El Mundo journalist, but reiterated that the investigation into them was legal. The federation noted that the investigation is what led to the lawsuits against the employees, including Rubiales' uncle, Juan Rubiales. The federation has been saying it has been targeted by a media campaign to disrupt Rubiales' presidency.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas again criticized Rubiales on Monday, saying it's time authorities do something to stop him from spying on people. AP SG SG

