Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL73 JK-PAGD-POLLS Gupkar Alliance will contest JK polls together, assert Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Srinagar: The National Conference and the PDP - major constituents of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration - said on Monday that the grouping will jointly contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. BOM26 MH-LDALL FLOOR TEST Smooth sailing for Shinde in trust vote; CM talks about 'suppression', unfair treatment in Sena Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday comfortably won a crucial confidence vote in the state Assembly, cementing his grip on power five days after assuming office with the BJP support following a revolt in the Shiv Sena. DEL77 JK-TERRORIST-DGP LeT terrorist was briefly associated with a political party: J&K DGP Jammu: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah was briefly associated with a political party and also posed himself as a mediaperson, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday. DEL66 PB-CAB-LD EXPANSION CM Mann expands Punjab cabinet, five AAP MLAs inducted as ministers Chandigarh: Five AAP MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government on Monday as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expanded his cabinet. DEL54 HP-3RDLD ACCIDENT 13 killed, 2 injured as bus falls into gorge in Kullu Shimla/Manali: Thirteen passengers were killed and two others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, officials said. DEL82 CONG-3RDLD VIDEO FIR FIR in Chhattisgarh against Rathore, two other BJP MPs over doctored video of Rahul Gandhi: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said an FIR has been registered against BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and two fellow party MPs on its complaint related to a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi, allegedly aimed at disturbing communal harmony.

DEL80 INDIA-AUSTRALIA-MINERALS India, Australia decide to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals sector New Delhi: India and Australia on Monday vowed to strengthen cooperation in joint projects involving rare earth minerals like lithium and cobalt as the two sides held wide-ranging talks to ramp up ties in the sector.

DEL74 DL-ASSEMBLY-2NDLD BILLS Delhi Assembly passes bills to hike salaries of its members, first raise in 11 years New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed bills pertaining to over 66 per cent hike in salaries and allowances of its members, the first raise in last 11 years for the legislators who are considered the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.

BOM33 GJ-MODI India has eliminated all queues by going online, says PM Modi Gandhinagar: Praising the role of digital technology in changing the lives of people of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has eliminated queues by going online to provide different services. DEL72 PM-VARANASI-LD VISIT PM Modi to visit Varanasi on July 7; to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of Rs 1,800-cr projects New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Thursday during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore focussed on improving infrastructure and enhancing ease of living.

BUSINESS DEL75 BIZ-LD-EXPORTS Exports rise 16.78 pc to USD 37.94 bn in Jun; trade deficit at record USD 25.63 bn New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in June rose by 16.78 per cent year-on-year to USD 37.94 billion while the trade deficit ballooned to a record USD 25.63 billion on account of a steep increase in gold and crude oil imports, according to the government's preliminary data released on Monday. DEL78 BIZ-3RD LD HOTEL-SERVICE CHARGE Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge New Delhi: Amid rising consumer complaints, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation. LEGAL LGD20 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI Gyanvapi mosque case: Next hearing on July 12 Varanasi (UP): The district court here fixed July 12 as the next date for hearing the maintainability of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case as the Muslim side presented its arguments on Monday. LGD21 DL-COURT-SHARJEEL Sharjeel Imam moves court claiming threat to life in prison New Delhi: Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, an accused in a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, on Monday moved a Delhi Court claiming a threat to his life. FOREIGN FGN41 UK-INDIAN-CANCER-TRIAL Indian-origin woman cancer-free after experimental drug trial in UK London: An Indian-origin woman who was given just months to live a few years ago is celebrating on Monday after doctors say she is showing no evidence of breast cancer following a clinical trial at a UK hospital. By Aditi Khanna PTI RDT RDT RDT

