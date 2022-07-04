Russia said it had established full control over the Luhansk region after Ukrainian forces pulled out of the bombed-out city of Lysychansk. Governor Serhiy Gaidai said the loss hurt "but it's not losing the war". FIGHTING

* During a brief televised meeting with his defence minister, President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian forces on their "victories in the Luhansk direction". Those who participated in the combat should "absolutely rest and recover their military preparedness", while other units continue fighting in other areas, he said. * Luhansk Governor Gaidai said he expected the city of Sloviansk and the town of Bakhmut to come under attack as Russia tries to take full control of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to regain the lost territory with the help of long-range Western weapons. He later said in an address to Japanese university students and teachers: "We can't put down our weapons otherwise we will disappear as a state, as a people." * Zelenskiy's office said that in the Donetsk region, Russian forces had increased the intensity of their shelling. Over the past day, nine people were killed, including a child, and 25 were wounded, it said.

* Russia's Defence Ministry said it had carried out attacks on Ukrainian command posts and munitions depots in several locations in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. * The Ukrainian flag has been raised again on Snake Island in the Black Sea, Ukraine's military said, after Russian forces withdrew from the strategic outpost last week. * Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

DIPLOMACY AND ECONOMY * Russian gas producer Gazprom has proposed expanding its rouble-for-gas scheme for pipeline gas to include liquefied natural gas, the Interfax news agency quoted a senior manager as saying on Monday.

* Britain said it would on Tuesday introduce new economic, trade and transport sanctions on Belarus over its support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and also sanctioned six Russians it said were spreading disinformation. * Ukraine needs $750 billion for a recovery plan, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a Ukraine Recovery Conference hosted by Switzerland.

* Putin will not congratulate his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday's Independence Day because of Washington's "unfriendly" actions towards Moscow, the Kremlin said. * France's Schneider Electric SE has agreed to sell its Russian unit to the local leadership team, it said on Monday, joining a wave of companies divesting their Russian businesses.

QUOTES * We believe that the key source of recovery should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs. The Russian authorities unleashed this bloody war. They caused this massive destruction and they should be held accountable for it," - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. (Compiled by Catherine Evans, Simon Cameron-Moore and Alison Williams)

